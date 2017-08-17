Part of US 24 shut down in Manhattan due to injury crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An injury accident involving two vehicles has shut down part of U.S. 24 Highway in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:15 p.m. and according to Riley County Police only one lane is open on U.S. 24 heading eastbound near McCall Road. Riley County Police said that due to a lot of emergency vehicles around it is best for travelers to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash or the severity of the injuries.

KSNT News will update as new information becomes available.