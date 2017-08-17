Rotarians recognized for donating over $1,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka Rotary Club members are being recognized for their contributions to the organization.

The club congratulated members who are Paul Harris award receivers at their weekly meeting Thursday.

The award is named after the founder of Rotary International. Members who donate one thousand dollars to the organization are called Paul Harris Fellows.

Many of the people recognized at the meeting have given more than that amount during their time in the club.

One Paul Harris Fellow says she donates because of the organization’s local and international work.

“It supports projects that I’m invested in: Children, maternal care, health care, and they do it in a cost effective way,” Rotarian Joanie Underwood said.

A few of the club’s many outreaches focus on giving underprivileged children socks, shoes and winter coats.