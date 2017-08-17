Seasonal weather expected heading into the weekend

We’re tracking some nicer weather all across Northeast Kansas today. Some spots picked up more rain than others yesterday, but that storm system is now a distant memory. Looking ahead, you can expect wall-to-wall sunshine and less humid weather today. Highs will have plenty of time to climb into the middle/upper 80s this afternoon. Remember, context is everything when it comes to temperatures (especially this time of the year) and our average high is 89° right now. In other words, temps will be fairly seasonal today – but the lower humidity levels will make it feel much nicer outside. It’s also worth noting that today will likely be the coolest day over the next week.

Speaking of – we’re tracking a bit of a warm-up heading into the second-to-last weekend in August. Highs will gradually climb into the lower 90s by Saturday. And 90° will be ‘the norm’ through next Monday or Tuesday. We’re still tracking a couple hiccups in the forecast, though. Recent computer models are still suggesting some scattered showers and storms will pass through our neck of the woods on Friday afternoon/evening. It shouldn’t be enough rain to cancel any outdoor Friday evening plans, but plan on having the rain gear handy – just in case. Even though it’s already Thursday – tomorrow evening’s rain chance isn’t set in stone. We’ll keep our eyes on the latest model runs, so you know exactly what to expect for your Friday evening. We’ll lock-down the precise timing over the next 24 hours. After Friday’s 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers – it’s smooth sailing over the weekend. And if you love late summer – you’ll love Saturday and Sunday. Expect lots of sunshine, increasing humidity levels with heat indices ranging as high as 95°.

In case you’re wondering – yes – we’re still watching Monday’s forecast very closely. Of course, Monday afternoon is the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse, but just like any other day – we need fairly clear skies to see what’s going on with the sun! The very latest computer models suggest ‘partly sunny’ skies during the time of viewing on Monday. That would mean moderately good viewing weather, here locally. The question is much less – will it rain? And it’s just becoming – how much cloud cover will be leftover? We’re still expecting some sort of rain chance late Sunday night or early on Monday. We’re still 4+ days away, so there’s still some wiggle room. But, we feel pretty confident it won’t be raining Monday afternoon. We just need Mother Nature to clear any and all clouds out during the morning hours on Monday. Of course, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any changes to Monday’s solar eclipse forecast, over the coming days. Stay tuned.

It’s also worth mentioning that we’re expect more rain chances for the middle part of next week. As it stands right now, Tuesday looks to be the wettest day in the extended forecast with a 30-50% chance for rain. Despite additional cloud cover and rain chances heading into the middle part of next week, temps will still stay in the upper 80s – right where they should be for this time of the year. The weather should make for a fairly great start to the school year, for our area college students next week!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow's mini weather-maker slides in.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert