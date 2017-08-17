Several tornadoes reported in Minnesota

NICOLLET, Minn. (CNN) – Several tornadoes were reported in Minnesota Wednesday night.

Brandon Lewis captured the funnel cloud scene in the video above in Nicollet, Minnesota.

Nearby, a tree was uprooted and crashed into a home with someone inside. The homes owner said his mother was inside but she is okay.

At least five possible tornadoes touched down. The National Weather Service issued a “hazardous” condition alert for the Twin Cities area.

No injuries were reported.

The weather service will send a team to survey the storm damage on Thursday.