Spanish police shoot, kill people near Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Police in Spain say they have shot and killed several people south of Barcelona while carrying out an operation in response to a terrorist attack.

Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects killed Friday, two seriously.

RTVE, is reporting that regional police troopers have killed four people and injured another.

The regional police for the Catalonia region said on Twitter early Friday that officers are in Cambrils, a seaside resort town about 62 miles from Barcelona.

The broadcaster says police suspected they were planning an attack in Cambrils just hours after a van swerved onto a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona.

RTVE is reporting that the suspects shot and killed south of Barcelona may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.