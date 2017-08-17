Unlimited movies for $10 per month – at local theaters

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you love movies, then you might like this. MoviePass has slashed their subscription price from 50 dollars per month, to 10 dollars per month.

MoviePass has been around since 2011, but hasn’t gained much attention until Tuesday when they made their announcement.

The service works in most big theater chains, and according to MoviePass, it works in 91% of theaters across the country.

A manager from Regal Cinemas Hollywood 14 in Topeka says that he hasn’t seen many people use the app, but since Tuesday’s announcement, he’s received several calls from people wondering if the app would work at the theater.

Both Regal Cinemas theaters in Topeka accept MoviePass, as do AMC theaters.

 

