Wamego to add Winter Theatre Academy

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – In addition to the Summer Theatre Academy, the Columbian Theatre is now adding a Winter Theatre Academy (WTA).

The theatre is holding first come, first serve auditions for Fiddler on the Roof, JR., September 13 and 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln in Wamego. The auditions will be for students currently in third through eighth grade. Children will be asked to sing a capella and will not need to have prepared material.

Not all students will be accepted into the academy, as WTA is only accepting a capacity of 30 students. The cast list will be posted on the Columbian Theatre Facebook page on the weekend of September 15.

For more information, go to: www.columbiantheatre.com