Zebra mussels confirmed in Tuttle Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in the Tuttle Creek Reservoir in Pottawatomie and Riley Counties.

Adult zebra mussels are able to attach to boats or other equipment, and are known to clog underwater pipes and infrastructure. The mussels are extremely invasive and can be damaging to local ecosystems. While the zebra mussel population is currently small, there is no known method to completely rid a lake of them.

Zebra mussels are small, about the size of a thumbnail, and have a distinctive striped pattern which gives them their name.

An alert fisherman found a rock with one adult zebra mussel attached and reported it to KDWPT staff in the Tuttle Creek State Park office. A subsequent search by KDWPT fisheries staff verified the presence of additional zebra mussels.

“Remembering to clean, drain, and dry boats and equipment before moving between waterbodies is the key to preventing the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic nuisance species,” said Chris Steffen, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for KDWPT.