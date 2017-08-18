2 Lyon County men arrested during prostitution sting

By Published:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Lyon County men were arrested this week during an investigation into a prostitution sting.

The investigation was conducted by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Emporia Police Department Narcotics Unit.

According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy Worthen, 48, of Emporia was arrested on Wednesday and put in the Lyon County Jail for the selling of sexual relations.

On Thursday, John Potter, 33, of Allen, was arrested and put in the Lyon County Jail for the selling of sexual relations, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, child endangerment and use of telecommunications in drug transaction.

No further information has been released at this time.

