Back to School Week: Emporia High School

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s day five of Back to School Week in Northeast Kansas. Friday, KSNT is featuring Emporia High School.

Students at Emporia High have several organizations, clubs and groups to choose from.

One club, the Circle of Friends Club, is only in it’s second year, but students said it’s already seen great success.

The club promotes inclusion of all students at Emporia High School, no matter their disability.

“We always have someone to sit with them at lunch. They don’t have they certain table, we all come together. We have about two students per table and we just kinda get to know each other, play games, go to lunch, have activities,” said Circle of Friends member Rylie Fornelli.

Emporia High School is also home to a Student Council Club. Club members are involved both at school and in the community.

“It’s been a blast it’s so much fun being involved in high school throughout the four years. It goes by so fast and so with different events like homecoming relays or other just really fun activities that we get to come together and just have a lot of fun, it’s such an awesome opportunity,” said Student Council President Brandan Scheller.

Scheller said his favorite event all year is the Blood Drive.

School starts Friday morning at 8 a.m.