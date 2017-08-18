Classic late summer weather heading into the weekend

We’re tracking a classic summertime weather pattern heading into the second-to-last weekend in August. Topeka still hasn’t reached 90° this month, which is hard to believe because we’re still five weeks away from the start of fall. Even harder to believe is how cool we’ve been so far this month, given the extreme heat and humidity of July. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is still 89°. But, this is Kansas and the weather eventually changes. The seasonal weather of this past week will continue heading into the weekend – complete with highs of 90°+ and more humid weather.

Expect sun and clouds today, but showers and storms have already been moving through the E. Plains. Despite a 30% chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening, highs will rebound into the upper 80s (right where they should be). Once today’s mini storm system blows through, it’s smooth sailing into the weekend. Plan on plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity levels. It’s going to look and feel like late August out there – you know – just in time for college ‘move-in weekend.’ Recent computer models try to paint some more storms over our neck of the woods on Sunday. This is a new trend in the models, so we’ll keep our eyes out for a late weekend rain chance. Heat index values will soar into the middle 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. We can hear the summer-lovers rejoicing already…

We’re still super focused on Monday’s forecast – for obvious once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse reasons. It’s still 3+ days away, but model guidance suggests about 50% cloud cover on Monday afternoon. We’ll call it ‘partly cloudy’ and that would be good enough to see the eclipse. It’s not perfect viewing weather, but it’s not too bad either. As we alluded to above, the weather pattern looks a little unsettled later this weekend and early next week. In fact, Tuesday still looks like the best chance for rain over the next 7-10 days. So there will definitely be some energy around on Monday, but how many clouds will be around? That’s the main question. In terms of temps, it will be fairly hot and humid for the peak viewing window, early Monday afternoon. Expect temps approaching 90° and some summertime stickiness outside too. Again, we’re keeping a very close eye on the solar eclipse forecast. We’ll let you know how things unfold and undoubtedly change as next week gets closer. Stay tuned.

It’s worth mentioning that temps will cool down again – even within the 7-Day forecast. After Tuesday’s weather-maker rumbles through, temps will have a hard time recovering the rest of the week. We’re lookin’ at highs trapped in the lower/middle 80s and lows in the 60s for the second half of next week. But, until then it’s late summer in Northeast Kansas and it’s going to feel every bit like it.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert