TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jason Geier is Shawnee County’s newest judge, crossing the street to new chambers in the county courthouse.

Currently the city’s municipal judge, Geier was appointed to his new position by Governor Sam Brownback. Geier will adjudicate criminal and civil cases for the state.

Geier replaces Judge Rebecca Crotty, who retired this year after seven years on the bench.

Before working for the city, Geier was a prosecutor in Shawnee County Court.