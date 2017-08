TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka High football team finished the 2016 season with a (5-4) overall record. In 2017, the Trojans are determined to put together a season that will have them competing for a Centennial League championship.

T-High was beaten in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.

Head coach Walt Alexander has several key pieces returning for their junior and senior seasons, which should help the Trojans are the season progresses.