Hiawatha gas stations prepare for solar eclipse visitors

HIAWATHA, Kan (KSNT) – Gas stations in Hiawatha are preparing for thousands of visitors ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse. The Casey’s General Store at 406 S 1st St. is right next to where the Brown County Blackout will be held. The event is expected to bring at least 10,000 visitors to the area.

“We’re hoping to have lots and lots of gasoline by Sunday night. That’s the plan,” said Linda Garrett, the manager at Casey’s.

Garrett said she had hoped to get a fuel delivery on Monday, but the company did not believe they would be able to make it due to the traffic surrounding the eclipse.

“We have tripled our inventory plus. All of the back rooms are crammed full of stuff just hoping we have enough product to survive,” said Garrett.

