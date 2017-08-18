Indians dominate Royals to begin weekend series

By Published:
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas beats the tag by Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) on a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Corey Kluber put together another Cy Young-worthy performance before leaving with a sprained right ankle Friday night, and Jay Bruce homered twice to help the Cleveland Indians rout the Kansas City Royals 10-1 in the opener of their three-game series.

Kluber (12-3) was cruising along until there was one out in the sixth inning, and Eric Hosmer sent a grounder to the right side of the infield. Kluber winced coming off the mound to cover the bag.

The two-time All-Star faced one more batter before Andrew Miller relieved him. Kluber allowed a homer to Brandon Moss along with five more hits, striking out four and walking one.

Jason Kipnis and Bruce took Ian Kennedy (4-9) deep in the first inning, and Bruce added a three-run shot in the seventh to finish with five RBIs.

Edwin Encarnacion hit the Indians’ fourth homer of the night leading off the ninth.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s