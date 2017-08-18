Kids make masks for the solar eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- One local elementary school is making sure your kids are protecting their eyes during the eclipse.

We went to McEachron Elementary School in southwest Topeka where fourth graders from Miss Codi Miller’s class were making their own eclipse masks.

Miller told us she saw the idea on Facebook and though she would try it.

It’s very simple to make. All you need for this is you child’s eclipse glasses and a paper plate.

“Just lay the glasses down towards the bottom of the plate. Trace around the top and trace the bottom to make the bridge of the nose. Make two diagonal lines down to give room for your nose and your mouth so that’s not covered and then just cut one piece out and tape around the edges and you’re done,” Miller said.

The elementary school will have the kids see the eclipse at various times during the process.

Miller is planning to have her students draw what they see.