Local authorities looking for missing inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An inmate with the Shawnee County jail, participating in a work program, cleaning the jail perimeter, failed to return to his housing assignment as scheduled.

According to Shawnee County Corrections Deputy Director Timothy Phelps, Kelly Donovan, 36, of Topeka was booked into the facility on July 11 on violation of a misdemeanor or probation violation. He was sentenced on July 22 to serve a six month jail term; scheduled to be released on January 22, 2018.

Phelps said Lewis was screened for eligibility to be placed into a work program as an inmate trusty worker. After approval, he began serving as the facility’s perimeter clean-up trusty worker on August 3. At 8:45 p.m. Thursday, he was directed to put his work tools away and report to his housing unit. When he did not return by 9:00 p.m., the perimeter was searched and it was discovered that he had left the facility grounds.

Local law enforcement has been notified.

According to Phelps, the agency has no fact information to conclude that Donovan is an active threat to any member of the public, and will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement to effectuate his return to custody.