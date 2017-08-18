Local business professionals golf for charity

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Active 20-30 Club held a golf tournament at Firekeeper Golf Course to raise money for local children’s charities.

Topeka Active 20-30 is an organization for young business professionals. Eighteen teams participated in the charity golf event.

“Part of being a local Topeka business owner is giving back to the community, and we’re thrilled that we can do that,” 20-30 member Mike Munson said. “The 20-30 club prides itself on being a social organization that does a lot of good for Topeka and its surrounding communities.”

The organization also had a BBQ dinner, music and cigars, hole-in-one and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes. A “golf ball bazooka,” one Cadillac SX5 and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were some of the prizes.

20-30 supports over 70 Topeka and Shawnee County children’s charities. The organization’s main event is its 19th Annual Gala and benefit auction Friday night.