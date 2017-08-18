Local shelter times and specials for Clear the Shelter event on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is joining KSNT this Saturday to host Clear the Shelters third annual nationwide pet adoption drive.

On this day, Helping Hands Humane Society will offer low cost adoption fees as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

The Topeka HHHS will be open Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet adoption fees will be lowered to $50 for all dogs and $10 for all cats. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be sponsoring the first 25 adoptions and will be on hand giving out free products and information. Potential adopters are encouraged to complete the adoption application ahead of Saturday. The application can be picked up at HHHS, located at 5720 SW 21st St, or downloaded at www.hhhstopeka.org. All pets available for adoption are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and micro-chipped.

The Jefferson County Humane Society will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. They will be having a carnival style event, Dog Days of Summer with water slides and games and will be grilling food for everyone that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A spokesperson with the humane society said they don’t typically do same-day adoptions but may make exceptions Saturday for out of town folks.

The Junction City Animal Shelter will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with $10 cat adoption fees.

The Humane Society of the Flint Hills in Emporia will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are offering both reduced fees and no fees for the day.

The Brown County Humane Society will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday. They will be discounting all shelter pets by $25. Cats and kittens will be $15, dogs and puppies will be $100. All adoption guidelines will still be followed.

The Lawrence Humane Society on Saturday will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. There will be no fees at all, all of the fees are waived. They will provide all of the collars and all of the leashes.

For social media use the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet to post photos of your favorite pets on your social media networks. Also, follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Clear the Shelters-themed Snapchat filters will be activated on Saturday.