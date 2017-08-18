Midland Care breaks ground on center for seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Midland Care will renovate a boarded-up building across from Wal-Mart on MacVicar Ave..

The local not-for-profit organization plans to create the Compass Center for Senior Independence there.

The Compass Center will provide services for seniors and their caretakers. It will also house Meals on Wheels and Midland Care Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly.

Midland Care’s CEO, donors and Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast turned over dirt in a ceremonial ground breaking Friday Morning.

Midland Care CEO Karren Weichert said it can be difficult for people in crisis situations to get the help they need.

“We really want to be a resource for people and we want to be a place can go to get the care that they need when things are starting to get a little bit out of control,” Wiechert said.

The building at 2631 E. Circle Drive South will cost six million dollars to renovate. John Dicus, CEO of Capitol Federal said the bank is donating one million dollars to the project. Midland Care needs to raise 3.6 million more dollars.