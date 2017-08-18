Robin Thicke, model expecting baby on Alan Thicke’s birthday

Robin Thicke’s girlfriend is pregnant, and their baby is due on the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

April Love Geary made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday alongside a sonogram image. She writes that “the due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” The actor died in December at age 69.

Robin Thicke has been dating the 22-year-old model since his divorce from actress Paula Patton in 2015. This would be the second child for the 40-year-old Thicke. His son with Patton, Julian, was born in 2010.

Thicke’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that the couple is expecting a child but had no further comment.