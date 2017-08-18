Several Northeast Kansas lakes continue to be under a blue-green algae warning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A public health warning for six lakes and a watch for six lakes have been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism (KDWPT).

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, activities such as boating and fishing may be safe. However, direct contact with water (i.e., wading, skiing and swimming) is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a watch or warning status are:

 Warning: Central Park Lake, Shawnee County

 Warning: Marion County Lake, Marion County

 Warning: Melvern Outlet River Pond, Osage County

 Warning: Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County

 Warning: Milford Reservoir (Zones B and C), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

 Warning: Webster Lake, Rooks County

 Watch: Milford Reservoir (Zone A), Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

 Watch: Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

 Watch: Perry Lake (Zone C), Jefferson County

 Watch: Sam’s Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County

 Watch: South Lake, Johnson County

 Watch: Villa High Lake, Thomas County

These lakes are not closed. If swim beaches are closed, they will be specifically noted. Drinking water and showers at parks are safe and not affected by algae blooms. It is safe to eat fish caught during a harmful blue-green algae outbreak, as long as the fish is rinsed with clean water. Only the fillet portion should be consumed, and all other parts should be discarded. Hands should also be washed with clean water after handling fish taken from an affected lake. Zoned lakes may have portions fully open for all recreation even if other portions are under a warning.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

 Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

 Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

 Water contact should be avoided.

 Fish may be eaten as long as they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed,

while all other parts are discarded.

 Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

 If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

 Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, CLICK HERE