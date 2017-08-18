Solar eclipse glasses recall hits Northeast Kansas, including those distributed by KSNT and Fox 43

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Millions of eclipse glasses are being recalled across the country, including hundreds handed out by KSNT and Fox 43.

The distributor said further testing is needed to verify the glasses meet safety standards.

“Unfortunately due to the time-span we are now unable to carry out these tests before the eclipse this coming Monday,” the distributor said in an email to KSNT News. “Therefore we recommend that customers do not use the glasses.”

The glasses were distributed at the KSNT Studios on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, and are branded with “The Gifted” logo on the front of the glasses, along with the Fox 43 logo on the side.

“We can’t apologize enough,” said Robert Raff, KSNT vice president and general manager. “We find this extremely disappointing but want to make sure our viewers stay safe while viewing the eclipse, so we’re going to err on the side of caution.”

Before distributing the glasses to the public, KSNT and Fox 43 asked and received a copy of the ISO certification, which is now being questioned by the distributor.

“Like any good online distributor we use only trusted suppliers that have either good history with ourselves, or have been recommended via our trade association. These rules were adhered to when supplying the custom Eclipse Glasses,” the distributor said. “After recent discussions with our supply chain they have confirmed that the goods meet their standards. However, due to issues with the product’s certification, we have decided that we would like to carry out our own tests to give our customers extra peace of mind.”

The recall follows a recent recall by Amazon that forced libraries and health centers around the country to recall glasses they gave away or sold.

Doctors are warning people that they can damage their eyes staring directly at the sun. The American Astronomical Society’s solar eclipse task force has put out a list of approved manufacturers of eclipse eyewear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.