The importance of eating breakfast going back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dietitian Amber Groeling with Hyvee joined the KSNT News team on Friday to discuss the several health benefits to eating breakfast as part of a regular routine.

Power of Three

Aim to include at least three food groups from the MyPlate. Fruit, whole grain and protein/dairy is a winning combination for Breakfast.

Protein & Fiber for Fullness

Protein and fiber are key nutrients for weight control as both of these items may control hunger and prevent overeating. For protein at breakfast, eat eggs, nuts, Greek yogurt, milk,

or fortified protein cereals or bars. Good high fiber choices include oatmeal, whole-grain breads or cereals and many fruits and vegetables.

Healthy Kids Perform Better

Eating a well-rounded diet means kids will perform better in school. Balance meals with correct portions from each food group. Aim for a minimum of 3 different food group choices

per meal. Recommended intakes are difficult to meet when breakfast is skipped.