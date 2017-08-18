Two men and a juvenile arrested for Topeka pawn shop burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men are in the Shawnee County Jail, accused of burglarizing a Topeka business.

18-year-old Angel Rodriguez and 20-year-old Darnell Tyree-Peppers are charged with burglary and other charges, in connection with multiple incidents of burglary to a Topeka pawn shop. Police say multiple firearms were taken during those burglaries.

One juvenile was also arrested.

The arrests are the result of a joint investigation involving Topeka Police, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies.