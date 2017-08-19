Bounty of sunshine to start the weekend

Hardly a cloud in the sky is expected for today as sunshine will be the dominating factor. Slight humidity will be hanging around as temperatures max out in the low to mid 90s.

Increasing cloud cover late Saturday night into Sunday could result some showers and storms. The best chance of rain will be for our western and northwestern areas, but most of the rain looks to fall during the overnight hours. Otherwise, that additional cloud cover will keep us slightly warmer with overnight lows right around 70 degrees.

A few more clouds are expected for Sunday as temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid 90s. However, it will be more on the muggy side. That muggy air will help drive up heat index values to right around that triple digit mark in spots. That added moisture in the air could help fuel some additional isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

For the eclipse on Monday, partly cloudy conditions are still expected before increasing rain chances roll in late Monday into Tuesday.