Kansas man arrested in Jackson County for drug and firearm violations

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man was arrested for drug and firearm violations during a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said on Thursday afternoon, deputies stopped Stephen Mai, of Ellinwood, Kansas for a traffic violation near Mayetta.

Morse said the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a vehicle matching Mai’s vehicle description for driving reckless. Deputies were able to stop the 2002 Honda DRV. Mai was arrested on the scene. In his possession deputies found a handgun that had been reported stolen as well as a large amount of substance believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana and other controlled substances. In addition, alarge assortment of collectable coins and metals, additional firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition and other property was located.

Mai was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession and with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, criminal use of a firearm, unlawfully in possession of a prescription drug with intent to distribute and driving while suspended.

His bond was set at $30,000.