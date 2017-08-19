Men steal woman’s car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –

Topeka police say two men stole a car from a Topeka woman early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened just before 1-30 near 6th and Gilmore. The woman told police she was sitting in her car when two men pulled up beside her. One of the men was armed with a gun and forced the woman from her car. One shot was fired, but no one was hit. The car stolen was a black 2008 Dodge Caliber bearing an unknown temporary tag. The suspects were driving a white Mercury passenger car, also with a temporary tag.

The suspects are described as two white males, one of whom is heavy-set while the other is described as thin.

If you know anything about this incident or see the vehicles in question, do not approach the suspects as one of them was armed. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or the Shawnee County Communications Center at 368-9200.