TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded Saturday morning to a minor injury car accident in southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department said they were on the scene around 10:00 a.m. at 27th and California and said traffic may be congested due to the accident.

A KSNT News crew on the said there were only minor injuries reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time.