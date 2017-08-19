‘Paw-some’ turnout for Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The lines to get into the Lawrence Humane Society stretched far outside of the entrance doors full of people excited to give shelter animals a forever home.

The Helping Hands Humane Society joined KSNT on Saturday to host the third annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive.

The Helping Hands Humane Society say they broke their adoption record in only a few hours, with 40 animals finding their best friends.

The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society, along with many others, offered low cost adoption fees as part of the initiative, seeking to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

Here is a list of shelters in Northeast Kansas that participated in the event:

Corgi Connection of Kansas

Humane Society of the Flint Hills

Helping Hands Humane Society

Lawrence Humane Society

Brown County Humane Society

Jefferson County Humane Society

Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter