Two beaten during Topeka robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka police said two people were hurt after being beaten during a robbery in east Topeka on Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of SE 12th Street just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that two adults were approached by several people when an argument broke out. The two victims tried to go into their home to get away from the argument, when the suspects followed the victims into their home. Once they were inside, the suspects beat and then robbed the two victims. The victims were treated for their injuries. Police did not say what started the argument.

23-year-old Termale Serrano was arrested in connection to the crime. He was booked on charges of aggravated robbery, battery and theft. Police arrested another person who they later determined was a witness.

Topeka police are still investigating the robbery. They are asking anyone with more information to call the Topeka Police Dept. at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.