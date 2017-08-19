Worker killed in accident at Wichita demolition site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was killed in a north Wichita industrial accident. It happened near 29th and Mead around 1:40 p.m.

Authorities said workers were demolishing a building on Friday, and debris fell on the man, killing him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Brown, construction crews were bringing the ceiling down a section at a time. Brown said it was unclear if that portion of the ceiling that came down was meant to come down at the time or if the man wasn’t where he was supposed to be.

Brown said the coroner’s office, OSHA, and WPD investigators are conducting an investigation and they will be on the scene for some time. The fire department will also remain on the scene to assist if necessary.