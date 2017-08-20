Attempted rape/sexual battery reported on KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Public Safety Office is investigating an attempted rape/sexual battery.

KU Police said around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, a woman who is not a student at the university, reported she was walking in the 1700 block of Naismith Drive when she was grabbed by an unknown male and pinned to the ground. She fought the suspect, who then got up and ran from the area.

Police say the woman was not injured and they are increasing patrols in the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, wavy brown hair, over the ear in length with a beard. He was wearing a dark shirt with khaki pants and has a tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call KU Crime Stoppers or KU Public Safety Office.