Dog rescued from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in west Topeka.

Crews responded to a structure fire near Huntoon and High Avenue just after 9:30 on Saturday night. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the two story home. The doors were locked and firefighters had to force their way in.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials said no one was inside the home at time, but one dog was rescued.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time.

Estimated damages are $20,000.

Traffic blocked at 12th & High @Topekafire called to small fire. No one was home at the time. Neighbors called when they saw smoke @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/IRoa3J4FBu — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) August 20, 2017

Crews trying to determine cause of the fire. @FiremanChrisTFD says the owners are being interviewed @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/txO8BgSGoz — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) August 20, 2017