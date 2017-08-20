Dog rescued from Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened in west Topeka.

Crews responded to a structure fire near Huntoon and High Avenue just after 9:30 on Saturday night. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the two story home. The doors were locked and firefighters had to force their way in.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials said no one was inside the home at time, but one dog was rescued.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at the time.

Estimated damages are $20,000.

