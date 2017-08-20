Eclipse fact and fiction presentation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas is preparing for the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Retired physics and astronomy professor, Dr. Daryl Taylor, and director of the Banner Creek Observatory, Mike Ford, will give a presentation about the truths and lies surrounding the eclipse. It is set for Sunday, August 20 at 3 p.m. in the Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library.

The presentation will explore the facts, fiction and folklore associated with eclipses and the impacts they have caused on society.

The event is for everyone and adults may pick up safe viewing glasses while there.