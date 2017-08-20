Hot and humid today, iffy viewing for tomorrow’s eclipse

A cloudy start to the morning for some will see the return of mostly sunny conditions as the day progresses. Otherwise, a pop up shower or storm can’t be entirely ruled out for the remainder of today either, but it’s a low chance of additional rain overall.

Sustained southerly winds at about 5 to 15 mph will help pump in some more warm and muggy weather. Temperatures are expected to max out in the 90s for today. However, that humid air will help drive up heat index values in spots to that triple digit mark, if not surpass it by a couple degrees.

Partly cloudy conditions return for tonight, to go along with humid conditions and overnight lows in the 70s.

The weather could make for some iffy viewing conditions for the eclipse tomorrow. Partly cloudy conditions still look to be the front runner for early tomorrow afternoon, but some models are hinting at some thicker cloud decks moving into Northeast Kansas. Not only that, but there is the slight chance of a few spotty showers Monday morning, that could maybe trickle over into the early afternoon hours, as well.

Otherwise, Monday will be another a hot and humid day with temperatures maxing out in the low 90s. Best chance of rain for Monday though actually rolls in late tomorrow, and spilling over into the start of Tuesday. That increasing chance of rain will be due to our next cold front, which will drop back the humidity, as well as the temperatures with 80s expected for Tuesday.