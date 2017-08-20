Hutchinson wind-power plant announces 140 layoffs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A company that manufactures a part of wind turbines is laying off employees at its Hutchinson plant.

Officials with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Friday announced 140 employees would lose their jobs at its Hutchinson plant in late September.

The Spain-based company says the layoffs were prompted by a reduction in orders.

The Hutchinson News reports the company will employ 190 people after the layoffs.

The company says it is committed to the wind power market and will pursue a capital investment to retool an existing production line in Hutchinson.

The plant assembles nacelles, which sit atop the wind tower in commercial-sized wind turbines. They include the gearbox, the drive train and the control electronics.