TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Topeka Police are investigating an incident that happened in south Topeka.

The call came in around 2:00 Sunday morning that a car hit a pedestrian near 37th and SW Plaza Drive at the White Lake Apartments.

Police tell KSNT News the incident appears to have stemmed from an argument. A woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. She is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the car that hit her.