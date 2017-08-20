Topeka Hy-Vee donates $7,500 to community over summer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Hy-Vee store has given over $7,500 in donations and discounted products to various Topeka organizations, schools, or events over the past three months.

Some of those organizations include the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and National Night Out.

Hy-Vee supported the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center’s Serious Fun Mondays program by donating dietitian-approved, balanced, and healthy lunches for program participants and family members. The store served a nutritious and free lunch to more than 1,000 people through the program, and a total donation of more than $3,250.

“Our company is all about health and wellness, and we couldn’t pass up this opportunity to offer fresh meals to Serious Fun Mondays attendees,” said Kylene Frost, Hy-Vee dietitian. “We made sure to keep the meals seasonal, eliminate packaged foods, and to show the children how to have fun with their lunches while maintaining proper eating habits.”

Hy-Vee also donated over 1,600 hot dogs and hot dog buns to National Night Out community picnics in July. This is the third year that Hy-Vee has supported National Night Out, and donations for 2017 exceeded $4,000.

“Serious Fun Mondays and National Night Out are great additions to our community,” said Joe Burke, store director or the Topeka Hy-Vee. “We’re happy to donate to programs that bring the community together.”