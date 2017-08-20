Traffic already a concern ahead of Monday’s eclipse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Traffic will be a major concern as people from around the country make their way to Northeast Kansas to get a good view of Monday’s eclipse.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse posted on Facebook Sunday night that the county was already seeing an increase of eastbound traffic on Highway 75. Morse said the county is planning to see even more traffic starting as early as 4:00 a.m. Monday through the evening hours. Morse asked people to “use extreme caution” while on the highways and intersections.This comes after The Kansas Department of Transportation released a statement on Thursday reminding people not to stop on the roads to watch the eclipse. They encourage people to be patient with the increased traffic before, during, and after the event.

KDOT recommends drivers make sure they have a full tank of gas and an emergency kit before hitting the road. You can find the full list of safety tips here.

KSNT News will have the latest updates on the eclipse throughout the day, including up-to-the-minute traffic reports, from all of Northeast Kansas.