Anti-voter suppression event attracts hundreds

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Hundreds gathered in Topeka Monday night to rally against what they say is voter suppression in Kansas. A “Poor People’s Campaign” event was held at the First United Methodist Church. The group claims that Kansas’ voter ID laws suppress the vote of the poor and people of color.

Hundreds have gathered inside @topekafirstumc to fight against injustice and what they say is voter suppression @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/FgiLMjGZL5 — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) August 22, 2017

“What they do ultimately is further incarcerate individuals who are black and brown folks, that are poor whites that are Latinos and everything else and what they do is they further take away the rights of those individuals who should have them to begin with,” said Yasmari Rodriguez, a co-founder of Kansas Peoples Agenda.

People are gathered at the @topekafirstumc to stand up against voter ID laws in KS, which they say is voter suppression @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/GwFCKztgIh — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) August 22, 2017

This is the third stop for the 15 state tour. The program travels to Louisville, Kentucky on August 24.

KSNT News reached out the Kansas Republican Party who declined to comment and instead directed us to their party platform which supports voter ID laws to “ensure election integrity.”

KSNT News also reached out to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office for comment, but never heard back. The gubernatorial candidate has fought for tougher voter ID laws in Kansas. He secured his ninth voter fraud conviction in May.