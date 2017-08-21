Clouds increasing on day of solar eclipse

We’re tracking a day of transition, as a major storm system takes aim on Northeast Kansas. Cross your fingers, toes and eyes that we can find some breaks in the clouds, as the biggest astronomical event of our lifetime takes to the skies today. Generally, clouds will be increasing today – out ahead of tonight’s heavy rain. That’s not the best news for viewing the total solar eclipse. Recent computer models paint more and more cloud cover over our neck of the woods – especially by this afternoon. But, if the skies can remain ‘partly sunny ‘ – we’ll be able to hold onto at least a moderately good view of the solar eclipse. Of course, we’ll keep our eyes to the skies over the next several hours. Stay tuned. It’s also worth mentioning that it will be hot (and humid) again today. Pack lots of water and wear light clothes wherever you plan to view the celestial phenomenon. Plan on highs in the lower/middle 90s with a heat index approaching 100° this afternoon.

As we alluded to above – we’re still tracking some heavy duty rain, still on schedule for tonight. In fact, recent computer models suggest some scattered showers are possible as early as dinnertime – out ahead of the main weather-maker. But, it won’t be until after midnight that the widespread heavy rain splashes us. This storm system will move northwest to southeast right on top of us and we’re so certain everyone will get soaked, that almost the entire viewing area is already under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through 10am tomorrow. Not a big surprise either, but this storm system is actually a cold front and it will give us a much-needed break from our recent surge of hot and humid weather. Highs will drop into the lower 80s (from the middle 90s) and overnight lows will plummet into the 50s (from the sticky 70s). In other words, we’ll be able to give the A/C units a break at night – with some of that comfy sleeping weather expected for the rest of the week.

Tonight’s storm system will be a quick-mover too. In fact, we’ll dry things out soon after dawn tomorrow. The clouds will clear after that – leaving us with a cooler day and ‘mostly sunny’ skies for Tuesday afternoon. The overall weather pattern will mellow out a bit for the rest of the work and school week. Expect lots of sunshine through Friday with no real rain chances until (maybe) later in the weekend. But until then, it’s smooth sailing for the second-to-last week in August! Time just continues to fly!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert