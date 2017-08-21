Eclipse day traffic flow surprises visitors

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – As thousands filled Hiawatha and surrounding Brown County cities for the great solar eclipse, their cars lined local roadways.

Debunking the eclipse day hypothesis of many, traffic flowed smoothly through Northeast Kansas. Leaving visitor, John Steiner surprised.

“I was kind of dreading a Woodstock level traffic jam and I didn’t see anything like that at all.”

Steiner and his family made the trek to Hiawatha from Austin, Texas.

Local police and the Kansas Highway Patrol were largely occupied by minor accidents and speeding violations.

The KHP said although traffic picked up, no roadways were ever fully jammed.