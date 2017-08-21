Everything you need to know before viewing the eclipse

Best place to view the eclipse

KSNT News will be sponsoring the Brown County Blackout in Hiawatha. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will have a live band, a beer garden, food, children’s entertainment and more. As for parking, most lots will be $5, but some residents will be selling private parking.

Washburn University will be hosting a viewing party with a food vendor.

Marysville will also be hosting a viewing party. The eclipse will happen in the town around 1:03 p.m.

Weather

There is a chance of spotty rain showers tomorrow around 10:00 a.m. Partly cloudy conditions will make for some iffy viewing conditions. Clouds will be increasing today – out ahead of tonight’s heavy rain. If the skies can remain partly sunny, there will be a moderately good view of the eclipse.

Traffic

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse advised that the county was already seeing an influx of traffic. The county is predicting traffic will be accumulating as early as 4:00 a.m.

You can find a full list of safety tips here.

Starting/Ending Times

Curious on when you’ll be able to see the solar eclipse and how long it will last? Look here for a couple places to go to see exactly what time the eclipse will begin in your neck of the woods.

Eclipse Glasses

Still don’t have any glasses? Here’s where to find them.

As previously reported, KSNT News gave out a supply of eclipse glasses earlier this month. The distributor announced a recall last Friday.

There is a difference between 99% and 100% eclipses. The solar corona is only visible to us in the path of totality. It’s a sight you’ve probably never seen before and can only see if you are in the path of 100% total eclipse where during that short period of time it is safe to remove your solar glasses and look at the Sun’s corona without them.