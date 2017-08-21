Kansas prepared for the solar eclipse

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is preparing for the country’s first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918.

The Wichita Eagle reports that most of Kansas will see only a partial eclipse on Monday. More than 90 percent of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Wichita and most of southeastern, central and northwestern Kansas.

The path of totality is where the moon will completely block the sun’s light. The path will travel diagonally across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina. A narrow area of northeastern Kansas lies in the path of totality, including in Atchison, Leavenworth, Hiawatha and Marysville.

The peak of the eclipse will occur shortly after 1 p.m.