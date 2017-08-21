Lee’s Summit officer killed in Kansas City shooting Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – A Lee’s Summit police officer was killed in a shooting in Westport Sunday night.

KSHB-TV reports the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Pennsylvania Ave. in Kansas City, killing the officer and injuring a woman.

The officer has been identified as 30-year-old Thomas Orr.

Officials said about about 200 people were in the area at the time. According to witnesses, the man was arguing with the suspect before shots were fired.

According to KSHB-TV, Orr was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken away by ambulance with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-747-8477.