Police requesting for information on recent Topeka murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Detectives with the Topeka Police Department are looking for more information after a Topeka man was found dead over the weekend in central Topeka.

Topeka Police said on Saturday morning, the body of Kenneth Vetaw, 44, of Topeka, was discovered in an alley near the 1500 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police have ruled his death as a murder.

Before his death, detectives believe he was with a group of people during the late evening hours of Friday, August 18, in the 1400 block of SW Harrison when he was shot. He then fled the area on foot and was later found deceased.

Detectives are asking anyone who is aware of the identity of those persons Vetaw was with when it is believed he was shot to call Topeka Police Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.