Still don’t have eclipse glasses today? Here’s where to find them

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you still don’t have eclipse glasses Monday morning, you’re not completely out of luck.

Washburn University has around 6,000 glasses to give away Monday. You can receive them at their watch party in Yager Stadium at Moore Bowl. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. It’s first come first serve. The event is open to the campus and the community.

Topeka Metro will also have glasses available at their event Monday. It’s not a distribution location but around 200 glasses are set aside for watch party goers. You MUST have a valid metro bus pass to get a pair of glasses. The event will be at the Topeka Quincy Street station. The event also starts at 11:00 a.m.