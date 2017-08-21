Thousands descend on Hiawatha for solar eclipse

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) — A lot of people were worried that they weren’t actually going to be able to see Monday’s total eclipse, due to the weather. Luckily, they were able to catch a break and see it all. Hiawatha is a town of about 3,000 people. That number grew as people showed-up at Noble Park to watch the eclipse.

“Well when you’re 83 years old it’s pretty darn exciting,” Katherine Yullman said from Topeka. “Yes absolutely.

“Can’t miss out on too many more things,” Yullman’s sister, Helen Simmons said.

“Haha got that right,” Yullman said.

There were food trucks for everyone, face painting and inflatables for the kids and a beer garden for the adults. But it was the eclipse, and whether people would be able to see it through the clouds, that occupied just about everyone’s mind.

“If it can stay like this I’ll be okay,” David Johnson from Oklahoma said. “I just don’t want a big rain storm. To come in where it’s just totally dark.”

Worries came to an end just minutes after 1pm. The eclipse was able to peek through the clouds, for a few moments, for thousands to see.

“When I saw it, it was insane,” Emily Codrescu from Texas said. “Like it was incredible.”

“We listened to Mr. Davis from NASA talk this morning and so he said it could’ve gotten like dusk,” Janice Curnes from Wisconsin said. “Well I thought I got a little darker. Maybe it was the combination of the clouds but it was pretty awesome.

When it was done, everyone left. Many of them were excited to travel for the next eclipse in America in 2024.