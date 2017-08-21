Watch Live: – Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There has been plenty of excitement and anticipation building for the 2017 solar eclipse.

Interstate traffic from coast to coast is expected to be congested from spectators trying to get to the best spot for viewing this once in a lifetime experience. Scientists and astronomers call it totality, only visible as it rushes along a 70-mile wide path from Oregon through South Carolina — lasting less than three minutes at each spot along the way.

f you are not able to get to that corridor of total darkness, there is still plenty to see. Tens of millions across the country will experience a partial eclipse, but to watch it unfold you’ll need a pair of special glasses, if you can find them.

The only time you can take the glasses off while looking at the eclipse is during totality. Those who’ve witnessed the phenomenon say it can be overwhelming.